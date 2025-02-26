360 ONE’s B&K deal may narrow its valuation premium over Nuvama Wealth

Acquisition math

Before getting into the merits of the acquisition, it is essential to understand 360 One's income streams. The company has two revenue streams—annual recurring revenue (ARR) and transaction-based revenue (TBR). ARR is earned from AMC, PMS and AIF for selling their products and advisory fees for managing discretionary and non-discretionary equity portfolios. TBR is earned from the broking of listed and unlisted equity and debt products and the sale of structured products, etc. As 360 One did not have its own equity broking, it was earning this revenue by partnering with the other brokers.