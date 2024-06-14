360 ONE WAM-ET Money: A win-win deal
Summary
- 360 ONE WAM's acquisition of ET Money leverages high-valued equity for growth, while offering Times Internet an exit option amid fierce competition in the fintech space.
360 ONE WAM Ltd, a wealth manager for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, has announced the acquisition of the ET Money app, owned by Times Internet, for ₹366 crore. The deal is structured with nearly three-fourths of the total consideration paid using 360 ONE’s equity and the remaining in cash.