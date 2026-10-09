A 50-75 bps rate-hike cycle won’t materially derail household consumption: Tanvee Gupta Jain of UBS

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could raise rates by 50-75 basis points (bps) cumulatively in the remainder of fiscal year 2027 (FY27), helping contain inflation expectations without materially derailing India’s consumption story, said Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief economist at UBS Securities India.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could raise rates by 50-75 basis points (bps) cumulatively in the remainder of fiscal year 2027 (FY27), helping contain inflation expectations without materially derailing India’s consumption story, said Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief economist at UBS Securities India.
As RBI joins global central banks in a tightening cycle, Jain sees limited risk of over-tightening but cautions that retail inflation will remain significantly above the RBI’s 4% medium-term target for the next three quarters, starting Q3FY27.
As RBI joins global central banks in a tightening cycle, Jain sees limited risk of over-tightening but cautions that retail inflation will remain significantly above the RBI’s 4% medium-term target for the next three quarters, starting Q3FY27.
A 25 bps repo rate hike by the RBI—its first since 2023—was widely anticipated, but the change in stance from neutral to 'calibrated tightening'—last seen in 2018—was not a base-case expectation. Has the RBI's hawkish stance altered your rate-hike quantum estimates? How many rate hikes are you factoring in for FY27?
The stance change was largely in line with our expectations. We see the move as a response to resilient growth, broadening price pressures, accommodative monetary conditions, elevated crude oil price uncertainty and tighter global monetary conditions. The stance change does not materially alter our rate outlook.
We expect headline inflation to remain above 5.5% year-on-year for three consecutive quarters starting in Q3FY27, significantly above the RBI's medium-term target of 4%. As inflation accelerates, real policy rates are likely to turn negative, necessitating a recalibration of monetary policy. Accordingly, we continue to expect a 50-75 bps cumulative hiking cycle, with another 25 bps hike likely in December and scope for one further hike depending on growth-inflation dynamics.
What do high-frequency indicators across consumption and investment indicate about economic growth prospects for the remainder of FY27. Do you agree with the RBI that risks to growth and inflation are evenly balanced?
High-frequency indicators continue to point to resilient economic activity. The UBS India Composite Economic Indicator, which tracks 15 high-frequency indicators, suggests growth remained robust in July-August following strong 7.8% GDP growth in Q1FY27. Early September data also indicate that momentum has been sustained. We therefore continue to forecast FY27 real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.2%. That said, we expect growth to moderate in H2FY27 as tighter global financial conditions, elevated oil-price volatility and the lagged effects of weaker rainfall weigh on activity.
Inflation risks are more elevated than growth risks. While the anticipated super El Niño has had a limited impact on food prices thus far, inflation risks remain elevated due to uncertainty surrounding summer crop yields and the winter (rabi) crop outlook amid below-normal reservoir levels.
According to our global strategy team, historical evidence suggests that the effects typically materialize with a lag of 6-18 months following the peak weather disruption. With the likely peak occurring between November and February, the most significant impact on global food prices may emerge during 2027 and early 2028, posing additional upside risks to the inflation outlook.
Projections for FY27
RBI upgraded FY27 real GDP growth forecast to 7.1% from 6.7%, buoyed by strong domestic demand, but simultaneously raised the consumer price index (CPI) inflation projection to 5.2% from 5%. Is the 20 bps upward revision in the inflation estimate aggressive? What are UBS' growth and CPI inflation projections for FY27? Can high interest rates derail India's consumption?
UBS’ global oil team now expects Brent crude to average $95 a barrel in FY27, up from $85 a barrel previously, amid the conflict in West Asia. In a base-case scenario, we forecast FY27 real GDP growth of 7.2% and headline CPI inflation of 5.2%, broadly in line with the RBI’s revised projections. Our inflation forecast assumes domestic retail fuel prices remain unchanged, with the energy shock passing through to the broader economy via higher commercial fuel prices and input costs.
In addition, inflation risks remain elevated due to below-normal monsoon rainfall. Although cumulative rainfall has been 13% below normal, sowing activity was down only 1.2% year-on-year. However, strong sowing may not necessarily translate into higher output, as uncertainty around crop yields and the winter crop outlook persists. On growth, we do not believe a 50-75 bps rate-hike cycle will materially derail household consumption. Instead, we see external headwinds—higher-for-longer global oil prices and weather disruptions—weighing on consumer sentiment, real incomes and spending, while squeezing industrial margins in some sectors.
There is massive surplus liquidity in the Indian banking system. Now that the RBI wants to enforce calibrated tightening, could high system liquidity be a major hindrance? If banks delay raising lending rates, what tools does the RBI have outside monetary policy for liquidity management?
Much of the recent liquidity surplus reflects the RBI’s June measures to attract foreign-currency inflows, including relaxed rules for foreign-currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits and overseas borrowings, which resulted in stronger-than-expected inflows and improved durable liquidity conditions.
Drawing on the 2021-22 liquidity-normalization episode, we expect the RBI to rely on a combination of foreign exchange sell-buy swaps and open market operation (OMO) sales to absorb excess liquidity and also support the Indian rupee.
Possibility of divergence
With major global central banks on a policy tightening spree, what impact will global financial conditions have on RBI's interest-rate decisions as it focuses on taming inflation? Is there a possibility that the RBI could diverge from the global trend? Is there a risk of over-tightening?
Global financial conditions will remain an important consideration for the RBI, but they are unlikely to become the primary driver of policy. That said, tighter monetary policy by major central banks can influence the RBI indirectly through capital flows, imported inflation and global financial conditions.
We do not rule out the possibility of the RBI diverging from the global trend if domestic inflation and growth evolve differently. However, given our expectation that inflation will remain above 5.5% for the coming three quarters, domestic factors already justify further policy tightening.
The risk of over-tightening remains limited at this stage. We expect a measured 50-75 bps hiking cycle, which should help contain inflation expectations without materially undermining growth. A bigger risk to FY27 growth comes from higher-for-longer oil prices, tighter global financial conditions and weather-related disruptions, rather than from the RBI's rate hikes themselves.