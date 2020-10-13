8-month high CPI inflation is an urban tale of problems

The surge in retail inflation in September was anticipated by most Indians and even policymakers.

Ergo, an uncomfortably high 7.34% headline print did not perturb the markets. After all, the rise came from the usual suspects of vegetable prices and a sticky core inflation.

However, India’s retail inflation tells a story as to where the policymakers should focus if they want a trouble-free recovery.

If the month-on-month momentum is to go by, India’s villages saw a bigger jump in inflation than its urban centres in September. This is to be expected given that rural centres have shown more resilience than urban in terms of demand. However, that is just a part of the whole picture.

Since covid-19 outbreak in February, the price pressures that form the sticky core inflation have been urban driven. As such, core inflation that includes most of the services sector has remained an urban phenomenon of late. The pandemic seems to have exacerbated the problem. Urban retail inflation in services was 7.74% in September while rural came in at a lower 6.12%. Core inflation has been on a sharper climb in urban centres since July. The more volatile fuel inflation has also been largely driven from urban centres.

There are multiple reasons for inflation to be urban driven of late. Cities and smaller urban centres were the hardest hit by lockdowns. The progressive relaxation has meant business activity has quickly resumed. Further, service providers were able to pass on the additional cost of social distancing and hygiene on to consumers through a small levy. “What’s keeping core inflation elevated is telecom price hikes last year and a second round impact of the large hike in retail fuel prices on bus fare, taxi, etc. Thus higher inflation in a few core components is reflective of cost-push pressures rather than demand pressures," wrote analysts at Edelweiss Securities in a note.

Consumption demand is yet to revive fully in urban centres but hopes are riding on the festival season. The government too announced measures on Monday to boost consumption demand, encouraging Indians to spend.

That said, the surge in September inflation was primarily led by vegetable prices. Economists expect these to cool off in the coming months. Since food inflation is expected to ease, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is right to look through the near-term rise in retail inflation.

However, the RBI’s old foe, core inflation, is yet to be tamed. For that to happen, the urban-driven pressures should ease. Would that happen? In its monetary policy report, the RBI has said that while divergent rural and urban inflation trends tend to converge over time, the key question for monetary policy now is whether urban inflation would come down to meet the rural curve or vice-versa.

