8-month high CPI inflation is an urban tale of problems

There are multiple reasons for inflation to be urban driven of late. Cities and smaller urban centres were the hardest hit by lockdowns. The progressive relaxation has meant business activity has quickly resumed. Further, service providers were able to pass on the additional cost of social distancing and hygiene on to consumers through a small levy. “What’s keeping core inflation elevated is telecom price hikes last year and a second round impact of the large hike in retail fuel prices on bus fare, taxi, etc. Thus higher inflation in a few core components is reflective of cost-push pressures rather than demand pressures," wrote analysts at Edelweiss Securities in a note.