A blip in residential project launches

But investors in real estate stocks are in a sombre mood. Rising interest rate is a dampener because borrowing costs increase, and this is a potential downside risk to demand for housing. Mirroring this concern, in CY23, so far, the Nifty Realty index is down by nearly 12%. While it is difficult to gauge how much further correction realty stocks can see, a meaningful upside is unlikely in the short run, at least, unless the spectre of interest rate hikes is completely out of the way.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}