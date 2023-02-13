A bumpy ride awaits Balkrishna Industries

In the earnings call, the management said channel inventory clearance in end markets impacted its volumes in Q3. It said its distribution channel across the globe had excess inventory not only in off-highway tires , but for other tire segments as well. Inventory at the dealer level is currently at two-and-half months versus nearly three months in Q2. The management aims to reduce this to two months. While the situation is improving month-on-month, it continues to face challenges of de-stocking in Q4, the management said. Sequential volume growth in Q4 is expected to be in low-single digits.