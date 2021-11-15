The shadow of DHFL on TeamLease earnings

“TeamLease’s PF fund is also struggling to generate returns to provide an EPFO mandated 8.5% return. The provision of ₹75 crore also takes care of ₹10-15 crore annual losses for the next five years. However, there is a risk that any additional investment losses in PF trust may have to be funded via the company’s core operations," Prabhudas Lillad-her Ltd analysts said in a report.

