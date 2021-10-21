The double trouble clouding HUL's valuations

Now, HUL’s investors are faced with two concerns. The first one is the well-known factor of rising input cost inflation. In a post-earnings conference call, the firm’s management highlighted the continued inflationary pressure in palm oils, crude-linked inputs used in its home care products and tea portfolio. HUL’s gross margin fell 140 basis points (bps) to 51.6% in Q2FY22 in spite of a 7% price hike across the portfolio. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Analysts say that even though the revival in its higher margin discretionary business is a positive, rising inflation would put pressure on margins. The management said that its discretionary segment is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels and declined by a mere 2% in Q2FY22.