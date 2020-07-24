In fighting the pandemic’s effects, India’s central bank has expanded its balance sheet much faster than it did in the last two years put together.

The size of the increase of a central bank’s balance sheet shows the extent of monetary accommodation. Will this accommodation have an impact and if yes how much?

One indication of the efficacy of central bank measures is the reserve money. While the Reserve Bank of India’s balance sheet has grown by a massive ₹9.5 trillion since mid-February, the growth in reserve money is far sober at ₹2 trillion. The reason behind this is that the RBI’s liquidity infusions through various repos has partly come back to it. Banks have lent to the RBI rather than to companies, thus reducing the net credit of the RBI to the commercial sector. This sits well with the argument of a clogged transmission pipe due to risk aversion.

Further, more than 50% of the expansion in the central bank’s balance sheet was through acquisition of forex assets. The RBI has been mopping up dollars regularly from the market, adding to a swelling forex reserves. But valuations gains formed three-fourth of this increase. In short, a lot of RBI’s efforts went into preventing a deluge of funds entering directly into the economy as it may not be able to absorb them without causing inflation.

This means that monetary accommodation may take a while before showing up in increased economic output. At best, it can reduce the negative effects of the pandemic.

Inflation brings us to the broader money supply growth. Money supply growth is at a six-year high of 12.4% as of 3 July. Normally, high money supply growth has resulted in higher inflation. But analysts seem to be divided this time.

Those at Jeferries India Pvt Ltd point out that episodes of high money supply growth have resulted in higher inflation and nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth. But analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services believe that money supply growth may not result in a rise in inflation. The reason cited is that direct fiscal stimulus from the government is limited and bank credit growth hasn’t quickened. “Going forward, while fiscal deficit will start softening, commercial lending may remain stressed in the foreseeable future, which will help taper M3 growth," said a note from Motilal Oswal.

Nevertheless, headline retail inflation was 6% in June and inflation expectations haven’t softened for the near term. Asset price inflation is already underway, evident in the increase in equity indices and suppressed bond yields.

The impact of money supply expansion on inflation and the quickness of it would be key for monetary policy and also for RBI's balance sheet expansion.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via