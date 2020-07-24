A fast expanding RBI balance sheet won’t be quick in lifting economy

One indication of the efficacy of central bank measures is the reserve money. While the Reserve Bank of India’s balance sheet has grown by a massive ₹9.5 trillion since mid-February, the growth in reserve money is far sober at ₹2 trillion. The reason behind this is that the RBI’s liquidity infusions through various repos has partly come back to it. Banks have lent to the RBI rather than to companies, thus reducing the net credit of the RBI to the commercial sector. This sits well with the argument of a clogged transmission pipe due to risk aversion.