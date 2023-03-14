A fiscal pill to cool inflation fever1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 08:59 PM IST
In February, the headline CPI remained elevated at 6.44% year-on-year (y-o-y), breaching RBI upper target limit of 6% for the second consecutive month.
India’s inflation measured through the consumer price index (CPI) is still running hot. In February, the headline CPI remained elevated at 6.44% year-on-year (y-o-y), breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper target limit of 6% for the second consecutive month.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×