India’s inflation measured through the consumer price index (CPI) is still running hot. In February, the headline CPI remained elevated at 6.44% year-on-year (y-o-y), breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper target limit of 6% for the second consecutive month.

The elevated headline print in February is led by further uptick in food and beverages inflation while core inflation (CPI excluding food and fuel) also remained sticky. The former rose to a four-month high of 6.26% y-o-y, driven by skyrocketing cereal inflation, which hit a record high of 16.7% y-o-y, offsetting the decline in protein inflation and vegetable deflation.

A headline CPI above RBI’s comfort zone and a sticky core inflation do strengthen the case of an additional rate hike by the central bank in April. But there are limits to how much interest rates can rise before they begin to throttle growth. The transmission of higher borrowing costs has already started to impact business sentiment, particularly in the manufacturing sector. Also, the Silicon Valley Bank collapse shows that the banking system is not immune to such aggressive rate tightening and this would eventually spill over to the economy. Persistently high food inflation raises the question if monetary tightening alone will be enough to tame the inflation beast. In such a scenario, with a supply-side issue, a fiscal response may be needed as well.

India’s inflation is different from other economies with a much greater share of food in the CPI basket and hence, it warrants a more strategic combat than just a monetary policy response. Only aggressive rate hikes and the resultant decline in aggregate demand may not be enough to control stubborn supply side inflationary pressures. A fiscal combat is therefore essential to tame inflation. “In a country like India, where inflation is either food or fuel driven, monetary policy alone is not always enough. Latest CPI data shows monetary policy has been effective only to a limited extent as there are lags also involved. So, fiscal measures can be put to use," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. For instance, a further cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel. “Yes, windfall tax has been cut recently, but the entire benefit of easing oil prices has not been passed on to the end consumer," he added.

High inflation needs greater fiscal attention, not only because of the extent to which government policies can ensure price stability, but also due to the impact inflation has on the government’s budget indicators. Higher persistent inflation reduces real disposable income of households and increases their dependency on government support programmes, particularly for the economically vulnerable sections. So far, the Centre has been prudent on the subsidy front, but persistent inflation may necessitate expansion of safety nets and could lead to higher subsidies.

Another potential impact could be on the government’s interest payments, which accounts for around 24.0% of total FY24 budgeted expenditure, up from 22.5% in FY23 (revised estimates). Rate hikes to tame inflation pushes bond yields higher, thus increasing the government’s borrowing costs and interest payouts. In both the cases, higher inflation is likely to result in increased non-development spending, thus lowering the productive spending capacity of the government, ceteris paribus.

Going ahead, the major upside risk to the headline inflation is from the food price trajectory, threatened with a renewed heat wave and the possibility of an El Niño this year. Thus, there is a need for more focused and astute food supply management and proactive foodgrain export-import policies to control the supply side food inflation dynamics.