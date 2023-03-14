A fiscal pill to cool inflation fever

India’s inflation is different from other economies with a much greater share of food in the CPI basket and hence, it warrants a more strategic combat than just a monetary policy response. Only aggressive rate hikes and the resultant decline in aggregate demand may not be enough to control stubborn supply side inflationary pressures. A fiscal combat is therefore essential to tame inflation. “In a country like India, where inflation is either food or fuel driven, monetary policy alone is not always enough. Latest CPI data shows monetary policy has been effective only to a limited extent as there are lags also involved. So, fiscal measures can be put to use," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. For instance, a further cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel. “Yes, windfall tax has been cut recently, but the entire benefit of easing oil prices has not been passed on to the end consumer," he added.