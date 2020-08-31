MUMBAI: India’s policymakers are hoping for an economic recovery, poised on the shoulders of credit and are pushing banks to loosen up and take risks. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das made yet another appeal on Thursday that banks should shed risk aversion as too much of it is self-defeating.

But a recessionary year doesn’t make for even a reasonable credit growth opportunity. Credit is a lag indicator of economic performance and that itself should worry policymakers now.

For the first four months of FY21, credit has hardly grown. RBI data shows that bank credit contracted 1.5% in this period while year-on-year growth was 5.5%. The outstanding loan book of the banking system shrank to ₹101.47 trillion as of 14 August. A survey of professional forecasters by the RBI puts credit growth at 5% for FY21. To show this growth, banks will have to collectively lend at least ₹5 trillion in the remaining eight months of this year. This is easier said than done.

"Historically credit growth has been a little above or similar to this. This year we could see a flat nominal GDP growth. So a loan growth of even 5% seems far fetched," said an economist requesting anonymity.

As the adjoining chart shows, past double digit credit growth prints have always been preceded by a healthy double digit nominal GDP growth.

To be sure, economists have flagged the weakening of this correlation between bank credit growth and GDP growth in recent years. This is due to borrowers taking recourse to other cheaper sources of funds such as the bond market and non-bank lenders.

However, in FY21 both these other sources too could be limited. While corporate bond issuances during April-July grew 23% year-on-year, non-bank lenders have had little growth to show.

Then there is the issue of risk aversion among banks. A lack of visibility on the strength of corporate balance sheets means that banks have little reason to lend freely. A Standard Chartered research report of 24 August notes that debt servicing metrics of listed companies in FY20 were the worst in nearly 10 years. Indeed, in a virtual event last week, most bankers argued that lending unbridled to weak companies now would be imprudent on their part.

Another drag is the hamstrung public sector banks excluding the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI). Smaller public sector lenders hardly have the capital might to lend to anymore and would end up using capital just to make provisions.

Bankers are getting ready to hunker down and conserve capital and they cannot be blamed when borrowers too are doing the same.

How deep could be the loan growth deceleration can be assessed once the June quarter GDP growth numbers are released later today. Expectations are that the economy may have contracted anywhere between 20% and 25%. That does not augur well for loan growth in the coming months.

