A GDP contraction makes for an ugly loan growth arithmetic

For the first four months of FY21, credit has hardly grown. RBI data shows that bank credit contracted 1.5% in this period while year-on-year growth was 5.5%. The outstanding loan book of the banking system shrank to ₹101.47 trillion as of 14 August. A survey of professional forecasters by the RBI puts credit growth at 5% for FY21. To show this growth, banks will have to collectively lend at least ₹5 trillion in the remaining eight months of this year. This is easier said than done.