A key overhang lifted for HDFC Bank stock

The embargo on the issuance of credit cards was lifted in August. While this was helpful, the bank has not regained the market share it enjoyed prior to the ban. For instance, in January 2022, HDFC Bank’s market share in credit card outstanding and spending stood at 22.8% and 24.8%, respectively. The same parameters in November 2020 (before the embargo) stood at 25.6% and 30.7%, respectively. Growth was expected to be stronger, however. Even so, it is encouraging that credit card outstanding in January 2022 has seen 4% growth compared to pre-embargo levels.