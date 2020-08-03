MUMBAI: A key takeaway from India’s July manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data is that whatever little recovery was seen in June has stalled.

The headline number is still below the crucial 50-mark. But improved readings from April to June, fuelled hopes of businesses beating the coronavirus blues, albeit slowly. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, below this threshold indicates contraction. From its record low of 27.4 in April, the manufacturing PMI inched up to 30.8 in May and 47.2 in June. However, in July, the headline number again fell to 46.

Even though India is gradually reopening, business activity continues to be marred by regional lockdowns amid rising cases in some states. It should be noted that, currently, India has the third-largest coronavirus caseload globally. So, it is hardly surprising that the sub-indices tracking business output, new orders and employment continued their fall. Consequently, business confidence about the future outlook, remained below its historical average.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much for manufacturers to draw optimism from given the uncertainty on duration of the pandemic. According to foreign research house Nomura, for India, mobility indices, which started flattening in mid-June, began to worsen in the last week of July. In its report dated 27 July, it said, the Nomura India Business Resumption Index suggests activity remains stuck at 70.1, nearly 30 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels, with the unyielding pandemic curve flattening the mobility curve.

In a bid to curb the further virus spread, increased imposition of restrictions could further weigh on mobility. Further, loss of employment is likely to keep a lid on household incomes, dimming the prospects for domestic sales. As for exports, economists say global trade is yet to pass its trough, which means external demand would be subdued.

Of course, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been on a rate reduction spree and has trimmed key interest rates by 135 basis points so far. One basis point in one hundredth of a percentage point. But challenges with respect to transmission of lower rates remain. A widely held expectation is that the RBI on 5 August will oblige with another 25-basis points rate cut. However, some are of the view that it is time for a temporary pause.

As for the Centre, it has announced many stimulus measures to give demand a fillip. However, when compared to global peers, India lags far behind in this aspect. The International Monetary Fund sees more scope for such measures even after considering India's limited fiscal space.

