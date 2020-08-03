A lot must fall in place for Indian manufacturers to regain business confidence

Of course, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been on a rate reduction spree and has trimmed key interest rates by 135 basis points so far. One basis point in one hundredth of a percentage point. But challenges with respect to transmission of lower rates remain. A widely held expectation is that the RBI on 5 August will oblige with another 25-basis points rate cut. However, some are of the view that it is time for a temporary pause.