A new cigarettes draft bill poses a fresh risk for the ITC stock

And as if this isn’t enough, reports say the Centre has prepared a draft bill to increase the age to allow sale of cigarettes and tobacco products to 21 years from 18 years currently. Analysts reckon this is sentimentally negative for ITC, although eventually how implementation pans out remains a key monitorable factor. Among the reported changes proposed in the bill, the penalty for smoking in restricted areas has been increased to ₹2,000 from ₹200. Further, trade and commerce in cigarettes or other tobacco products should be in sealed and intact packaging. Additionally, sale of illicit products will lead to imprisonment of up to one year and a fine of ₹50,000.