A peek into India’s small finance banks and their major problems

AU Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank have been at the receiving end of concerns over governance. The quick exits of key executives from the management have made investors uneasy, especially when expectations are that stress on the balance sheet would only increase. In the case of the former, the exit of the chief risk officer raised eyebrows. Last month, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s chief executive officer Nitin Chugh resigned after several other mid-level exits. Chugh’s exit came at a time when the bank was struggling with a spike in bad loans in the wake of the pandemic.