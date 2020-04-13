A reality check for fans of Avenue Supermarts stock

Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and runs popular retail store chain DMart, have been among the more resilient ones in the past two months. Until last Friday, the company’s shares had fallen only about 7% from its all-time highs in mid-February.

In that backdrop, the company’s announcement that nearly 50% of its stores are closed came as a nasty surprise for D-Street. Avenue falls in the category of stocks that are allowed to move only by a maximum of 5% each day. On Monday, the stock touched its lower circuit, falling 5%, on a day when the Nifty 50 index dropped 1%.

At the end of the December quarter, Avenue Supermarts had 196 stores. “Earnings estimates should see sharp cuts post this announcement," said an analyst, requesting anonymity.

Now, not only has the company said lesser number of stores are operating, but it has also pointed out that it has stopped sale of non-essential items--general merchandise and apparel. For financial years 2019 and 2018, general merchandise and apparel segments had accounted for about 28% of Avenue Supermarts’ revenues. The rest of the revenues came from foods and non-foods (fast-moving consumer goods), which DMart continues to sell.

Sales of general merchandise and apparel have relatively better gross profit margins, which means the hit to profits will be higher than the impacts on revenues from the discontinuation of their sales.

Avenue Supermarts also said footfalls at stores that are open are significantly lower than usual. As such, the WhatsApp forward that showed a long queue at a DMart store appears to be a one-off.

“It appears that a good amount of footfalls have shifted to the unorganised players in this point in time, taking a toll on organised outlets, including DMart," said the analyst quoted above.

Despite the large impact of the covid-19 outbreak on the company, its stock continues to trade at over 100 times trailing earnings. Like stocks of consumer goods companies, investors seem to gravitate towards stocks that are likely to be less impacted. The fact that DMart gets majority of its revenues from sales of products in the essentials category was thought to be a hedge. But as the company’s update shows, its operations have been hit badly. Ideally, valuations should be far lower, but lack of better alternatives may continue supporting the lofty figures.