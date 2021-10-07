A rebound in business helps Titan stock scale a new high

Jewellery and watches maker Titan Co. Ltd has made a comeback, but how? Robust recovery in key business segments in the September quarter (Q2FY22) has sent the stock soaring on the exchanges. The stock rose nearly 10% in Thursday’s opening trade and touched a new 52-week high of ₹2,362 on the National Stock Exchange. With that, the market capitalization of this Tata group stock surpassed the ₹2 trillion mark.

