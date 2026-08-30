A roadmap beyond 1% RoA is key to IndusInd Bank’s turnaround

Ananya RoyHarsha Jethmalani
8 min read30 Aug 2026, 07:01 AM IST
logo
For IndusInd, reaching 1% RoA would signal a stabilization of the balance sheet, improved underlying profitability and recovery from its governance challenges.(Reuters)
Summary
A year into Rajiv Anand’s tenure, the bank has repaired its balance sheet and restored loan growth. Now it must lift RoE, navigate margin and asset-quality pressures, and rebuild the trust lost in its governance crisis.

It was a baptism by fire for industry veteran Rajiv Anand, who took charge as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of IndusInd Bank on 25 August 2025, just as the bank was grappling with governance lapses. A year into his three-year tenure, Anand has helped steer the lender through its most difficult phase. Now comes the harder part: turning a repaired balance sheet into sustainable returns.

IndusInd is targeting a 1% return on assets (RoA) by the end of fiscal year 2027 (FY27)—the first milestone in its recovery after microfinance and governance problems eroded growth and profitability. At June-end, annualized RoA stood at 0.78%, or 0.63% after adjusting for interest on tax refunds.

For IndusInd, reaching 1% RoA would signal a stabilization of the balance sheet, improved underlying profitability and recovery from its governance challenges. No comparable large private bank, except IndusInd, currently has an RoA below 1%.

But 1% is not the end game. The bank will eventually need to generate a return on equity (RoE) above its cost of equity to earn a rerating.

“The immediate focus is on improving business momentum, lowering credit costs and continuing operating leverage,” the bank's spokesperson told Mint in an email response.

The target comes after a dramatic reversal in the bank’s fortunes. Less than two years ago, IndusInd was being rewarded for strong execution. Its stock delivered nearly 400% between April 2020 and September 2024, before a deterioration in its microfinance portfolio began weighing on sentiment.

Then came the accounting crisis.

Also Read | Man with a plan: What Rajiv Anand intends to do at IndusInd Bank

On 11 March 2025, a disclosure about discrepancies in the bank’s derivatives portfolio sent the stock tumbling 27% in a single day to 655.95 on the National Stock Exchange. What initially appeared to be an accounting lapse widened into regulatory investigations, forensic reviews, senior-management exits and allegations of insider trading. Then chief executive Sumant Kathpalia and deputy Arun Khurana resigned in April of that year.

After a year dominated by governance concerns, the June quarter (Q1FY27) results offered the first clear sign that IndusInd’s operating performance was beginning to turn.

The repair begins

Consolidated net profit jumped 75% sequentially to 1,037 crore in Q1FY27, helped by a return to positive loan growth and improving asset quality. After five consecutive quarters of decline, loans grew 3.3% sequentially to 3.26 trillion, driven by the corporate segment, while retail was flat and SME declined.

Provisions fell 7% quarter-on-quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved from 3.43% to 3.25%, while net NPA declined marginally from 1% to 0.95%.

The deposit franchise also strengthened. Retail deposits rose 4% sequentially, led by term deposits, taking their share of total deposits to a record 49.5%. Overall deposits increased to 4.15 trillion. Capital adequacy remained comfortable at 17.15%, while the liquidity coverage ratio stood at 127%.

IndusInd expects loan growth to be in line with the industry in FY27, with its asset mix gradually shifting back towards higher-yielding retail and SME products. But the bank has considerable ground to make up: credit growth for scheduled banks stood at 19% in July, according to Reserve Bank of India data.

With balance-sheet repair and earnings recalibration largely complete, IndusInd has entered the next phase of its turnaround: profitable, risk-adjusted growth. The stock has recovered most of its losses since 11 March 2025 and now trades at around 999 a share, but remains well below its September 2024 peak of 1,450.

How it all unravelled

The operational recovery is a marked shift from where IndusInd stood just over a year ago. What began in March 2025 with a disclosure of discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio soon widened into a much deeper governance problem. The eventual adjustment amounted to 1,960 crore—more than 2% of the bank’s net worth.

The bank attributed the issue to changes in accounting regulations that had resulted in an overstatement of profits and net worth dating back to September 2023. But a forensic review by Grant Thornton found gaps in internal controls and extensive reliance on manual accounting processes. Subsequent findings also revealed communications dating back several years, suggesting that management had been aware of the lapses for 15 months before they were disclosed.

The derivatives issue, however, was only the beginning.

Around 674 crore was incorrectly recognized as microfinance interest income, while approximately 595 crore was reflected as unsubstantiated balances under “Other Assets”. Another 172.6 crore was incorrectly classified as fee income.

Also Read | How IndusInd spotted a ₹600 crore error in its microfinance book

The findings challenged the management’s earlier assertion that the accounting issues arose solely from changes to derivative-accounting regulations in September 2023. They also showed that the governance weaknesses extended beyond treasury operations into the lending business.

That distinction matters. Derivatives accounting may be viewed as ancillary to a bank’s primary business. Problems involving microfinance income, however, directly raise questions about the quality of reported earnings and loan-book metrics.

Rebuilding the franchise

Under Anand, IndusInd has focused on strengthening its deposit franchise, particularly through retail mobilisation.

Customer-facing processes have been redesigned, including improvements to the onboarding journey and a 60-70% reduction in account-activation turnaround times. The bank said these initiatives have supported robust new-to-bank CASA acquisition and healthy growth in its NRI and affluent-banking franchises.

It has also restructured branch banking across its network of more than 3,000 branches to improve productivity and deepen retail-liability granularity.

The accounting adjustments have now been made and the losses recognized. But the governance overhang has not entirely disappeared.

An interim order from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) alleges that certain former senior executives traded in the bank’s shares while allegedly possessing unpublished price-sensitive information relating to the derivatives discrepancies. Proceedings are ongoing and no final order has been passed.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is separately investigating potential violations under the Companies Act, while the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) continues to examine audit-related issues.

A media report also said a fresh whistleblower complaint had been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office and multiple regulators, seeking an investigation into alleged insider trading and governance lapses at IndusInd. The bank said it had not received any communication from any government or regulatory authority.

The harder road ahead

The more immediate challenge is the bank’s microfinance portfolio, which remained stressed even as overall asset quality improved. IndusInd reported 817 crore of write-offs from the segment in Q1FY27.

Microfinance had already been a source of pressure before the accounting crisis erupted, with deteriorating asset quality weighing on the stock after its Q2FY25 results.

The bank said the trend has since improved meaningfully, with fresh slippages, collection efficiency and overdue levels moving closer to normalized levels. Yet gross NPAs remain elevated at 3.25%.

Anand’s most onerous task has been rebuilding the management team, said Suresh Ganapathy, managing director and head of financial services research at Macquarie Capital, in a note.

Since Anand joined, there has been a complete overhaul of senior management, with almost every CXO new to the organization, Ganapathy said.

But the turnaround cannot end at 1% RoA, Ganapathy said. Even at that level, RoE would remain in single digits, while a cost of equity (CoE) of around 12% means RoE needs to exceed CoE for the bank to command a higher valuation multiple.

Peers HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, with RoAs of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively, are struggling to cross 1.5x price-to-book value, he highlighted.

Also Read | After the crisis: IndusInd Bank begins aggressive hunt for brand-new leadership

IndusInd says it is working towards a three-year strategy in which FY27 is focused on growing in line with the market, FY28 on beginning to gain market share and FY29 on achieving leadership in some of the focus areas being built by the bank.

But cracking the RoA-RoE equation could prove difficult amid margin pressure and intense competition. Net interest margin (NIM) could face further pressure in Q2FY27 before recovering in the second half as higher-yielding retail and microfinance businesses accelerate.

JM Financial Institutional Securities estimates IndusInd’s RoE at around 9% in FY28, up from 6.3% in Q1FY27 but still below private-bank peers. Persistent near-term NIM pressure and the expected-credit-loss transition could also weigh on book value.

“A mid-single-digit RoE for a longer-than-expected period is likely to weigh on the stock, particularly as it trades at over 1x price-to-book,” said Santanu Chakrabarti, India analyst—BFSI, BNP Paribas.

The bank’s guidance on its RoA target was also more conservative than the market had expected, Chakrabarti said. He cautioned that retaining key personnel could prove difficult amid poaching attempts by peers, particularly in the core commercial vehicle and MSME segments, potentially eroding the bank’s RoE moat.

“Rebuilding trust and confidence in the liabilities franchise, amid intense competition for deposits, is also unlikely to be easy,” he added.

That competition is structural. The liability side of Indian banking has shifted from traditional low-cost Casa deposits towards competitive retail-term deposits and alternative financial savings, as household savings increasingly move into mutual funds and other investment channels.

For IndusInd, the answer is to reduce reliance on bulk deposits and build a more granular mix of retail, affluent, NRI and SME deposits. But risks remain on the asset side, too.

The vehicle-finance business is one such vulnerability. Net slippages in the segment stood at 2.01% in Q1FY27, reflecting seasonality, with management expecting an improvement in the second half, as seen in previous years. The segment accounts for nearly 30% of the loan book, making a delayed recovery a potential threat to the RoA trajectory.

At the same time, IndusInd aims to close a roughly 150-basis-point cost-of-funds gap with its closest peer over the medium term, management had said on the Q1FY27 earnings call, without naming any peer.

The first phase of Anand’s turnaround has restored profitability. The next—and arguably harder—task is to restore confidence.

Trust is an asset that takes years to build and can disappear overnight.

“IndusInd has entered FY27 with strengthened governance and oversight framework, sharper internal controls, robust risk management practices and clear accountability,” the bank said.

About the Authors

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.