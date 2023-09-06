A small fee for users, a big move for Zomato?2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 11:03 PM IST
Lately, the online food delivery company has started levying a platform fee of ₹2-3 per order on its app on a pilot basis
Zomato Ltd’s efforts to improve its profitability have yielded results in the recent quarters. But the fight to meet its goals is on. Lately, the online food delivery company has started levying a platform fee of ₹2-3 per order on its app on a pilot basis. The “small fee" has been introduced to “help us pay the bills so that we can keep Zomato running," the food delivery app’s order section shows. According to the company, the platform fee will be applicable for all its customers. “We are still in experiment stage, and are gradually rolling it out across India," said the company.
