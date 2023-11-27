A spoiler alert for listed FMCGs
Summary
- While gross margins have improved, the revenue and volume performances of companies in the organised sector are nothing to write home about
Softening raw material prices boosted the profit margins of Indian listed fast-moving consumer goods companies in the September quarter (Q2FY24), as was expected. Aggregate gross margin expansion for FMCG companies under Nomura’s coverage stood at 505 basis points year-on-year, rising to 51.6%–the highest in at least nine quarters.