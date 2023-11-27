A spoiler alert for listed FMCGs

Demand in urban markets was decent. But this was not enough as rural demand was subdued owing to an uneven monsoon, the shift in the festive season this year, and elevated inflation levels. Plus, pricing-led tailwinds have diminished for companies with the base becoming larger. Cumulatively, this took a toll on revenue growth. Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Britannia Industries Ltd saw year-on-year Q2 revenue growth in the range of 1-4%, while for Marico Ltd it was down by nearly 1%.