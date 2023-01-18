A spring in Metro Brands’ step, but the valuations are pricey2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 11:04 PM IST
The share of sales from the more than ₹3,000 product portfolio rose to 44% in the nine months ended December, from 40% in FY22.
The share of sales from the more than ₹3,000 product portfolio rose to 44% in the nine months ended December, from 40% in FY22.
In Q3, average selling price for footwear was higher by 6-7% year-on-year (y-o-y), the company said in an earnings call. Metro is also opening new stores at a fast pace. It added 48 stores in Q3, taking the total count to 720 as of December-end. Metro’s consolidated revenue last quarter grew by almost 24% y-o-y to ₹599 crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started