A spring in Metro Brands’ step, but the valuations are pricey

Analysts noted the general demand slowdown in the footwear segment post the festive season. Though Metro spoke of some weakness in November, it saw a strong December and has not seen any overall demand erosion as such. Even so, demand trends should be keenly watched. Plus, whether Q3 performance sustains in terms of gross margin and store addition needs tracking. If Metro falters on this front, that could be a dampener. Investors seem to have factored in the optimism adequately. In the past one year, the stock has risen almost 43%, making valuations pricey. The stock trades at nearly 54 times its FY24 earnings, showed Bloomberg data. Given this, sharp upsides in the stock appear capped at least in the near term.