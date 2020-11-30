A sustained recovery in crude prices holds the key for ONGC

The rise in crude prices can boost ONGC’s realizations and profits. ONGC saw a major impact during the June quarter, with per-barrel oil realizations plummeting to $28.7 compared to $49 in the March quarter (at a standalone level). The Brent had ranged $23-43 a barrel during March-June. With some recovery in crude thereafter, ONGC’s realizations too rebounded to $41.4 a barrel in the September quarter, but still remained below $60.3 a barrel seen in the year-ago quarter. Hence, a further upside in oil prices is crucial for a recovery in realizations.