A turnaround for Biocon likely post Semglee launch

The upshot is that the biosimilars business could face price erosion in the second half of FY22. In this context, the launch of interchangeable Semglee may help shift the prescription share from leader Lantus. Analysts at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd said: “We believe Semglee could potentially turn around results for Biocon’s biosimilars efforts in the US where we have seen moderate market uptake for the three launched products."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}