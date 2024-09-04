Aadhar Housing Finance may continue to outpace industry growth
Summary
- Aadhar Housing Finance is estimated to grow its AUM by 21% from FY24 to FY27, outpacing the industry’s 10% CAGR.
- Aadhar’s focus on salaried borrowers offers stability, but risks remain in its less-experienced self-employed segment.
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd has quietly emerged as a standout in India's competitive housing finance market. While the spotlight has been on Bajaj Housing Finance's upcoming public issue, Aadhar's shares have surged 33% since its May debut.