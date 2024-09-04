Aadhar Housing Finance may continue to outpace industry growth

It helps that Aadhar has a geographically diversified AUM mix with no single state contributing more than 15%. Loans to salaried account for 57% of the total, with the remainder going to self-employed borrowers. While the overall credit cost for FY24 was at 0.2%, in line with the industry average, Kotak has flagged potential risks from the non-salaried segment. This stems from Aadhar’s limited experience with self-employed borrowers, who tend to be more volatile compared to salaried customers, typically more resilient to economic cycles.