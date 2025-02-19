ABB India at a crossroads: Profits soar but stock slump hints at trouble

ABB India Ltd ended another year with strong earnings growth but the stock’s sharp decline this year points to another story.
The engineering conglomerate’s Ebitda grew 58% year-on-year in the December quarter aided by improved revenue mix, price advantage, and better economies of scale. Its electrification and process automation segments saw Ebit growth of 65% and 51%, respectively.
However, ABB India’s growth outlook is subdued and its order inflow slowed significantly in the December quarter to ₹2,695 crore, lower than its Rs3,000-3,500 crore range in the seven quarters prior. Its order inflow fell 14% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, sharply dragging ABB India’s 2024 inflow growth to 6% from 23% in 2023.
The company, which is majority owned by Swiss conglomerate ABB Ltd, follows a January-December financial year.
ABB India’s large orders shrank dramatically in the December quarter. Its domestic order inflow fell 19%. However, exports orders, including from group companies, were up 34%, offering some support, and accounted for a 14% share of the company’s total orders in 2024.
Of ABB India’s four segments, order inflow improved only in robotics and discrete automation. However, this segment accounted for less than 4% of the company’s 2024 revenue share and cannot move the needle much.
Lower revenue expectations but acquisitions offer hope
In its earnings presentation, ABB India alludes to back-end fiscal spending of the government continuing with rationalized capital expenditure outlays, and private sector capex having limited traction in select sectors.
Jefferies India analysts in a report dated 18 February lowered their revenue growth projections for ABB India as the Indian government’s projected capex in the Budget for 2025-26 fell short of allocations in recent years.
“FY26E narrative is consumer focused. Capex (FY26 BE versus FY25 RE) excluding BSNL and new initiatives, is up 12% year-on-year but lower than 15%+ CAGR since 2021," the Jefferies analysts said. CAGR is compound annual growth rate.
“We lower our CY24-26E revenue CAGR to 22% from 25% and lower gross margins year-on-year which is leading to a 15%+cut in estimates," they said.
ABB India’s gross margin in the December quarter slipped sequentially, implying that its material cost advantage may have peaked out. The management expects a net profit margin of 12-15% on a sustained basis in 2025, down from 15.4% in 2024.
That said, ABB India has a huge cash balance of nearly ₹5,400 crore, which is almost 45% of its balance sheet size. The company’s management said it has a pipeline of opportunities for inorganic expansion.
ABB India’s outgo on account of dividend and capex was below ₹1,000 crore in 2024.
ABB India’s shares are down by about 25% so far in 2025, trading at 44 times the company’s 2026 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg consensus. A big-ticket order win or an inorganic growth opportunity are triggers to watch out for.