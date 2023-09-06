ABB stock had a stellar run, but there may be speed breakers ahead2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 11:07 PM IST
In Q2 2023, ABB’s order inflows rose 10% year-on-year to ₹3,044 crore despite a high base, and order book stood at ₹7,727 crore.
ABB India Ltd’s shares have been on a roll, appreciating by a whopping 68% so far this calendar year. A good part of investors’ optimism stems from the company’s order inflow trajectory, which has been decent in the recent past.
