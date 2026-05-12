Industrial products maker ABB India Ltd reported order inflows of ₹4,280 crore for the three months ended March (Q1CY26), up 25% year-on-year and its highest-ever quarterly figure.
ABB India has an uphill task after sharp margin erosion in March quarter
SummaryABB India posted record Q1 order inflows, but sharp margin erosion, rising competition and input costs have rattled the Street, sending the stock down 11% in two days.
Industrial products maker ABB India Ltd reported order inflows of ₹4,280 crore for the three months ended March (Q1CY26), up 25% year-on-year and its highest-ever quarterly figure.
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