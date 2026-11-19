ABB India’s record order inflow in the September quarter underscores strong demand across key segments. Order inflow surged 56% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹4,733 crore, its highest-ever quarterly level. For the nine months ended September, order inflow grew 43% to ₹13,376 crore, surpassing the orders secured in the whole of 2025. The company follows a January-December financial year, making the September quarter its third quarter (Q3CY26).
ABB India’s margin recovery in spotlight amid record order inflow
SummaryStrong demand, led by the electrification business, is driving order inflows, but margin pressures and subdued industrial capex cloud the earnings outlook.
ABB India’s record order inflow in the September quarter underscores strong demand across key segments. Order inflow surged 56% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹4,733 crore, its highest-ever quarterly level. For the nine months ended September, order inflow grew 43% to ₹13,376 crore, surpassing the orders secured in the whole of 2025. The company follows a January-December financial year, making the September quarter its third quarter (Q3CY26).
About the Author
Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to Market’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.
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