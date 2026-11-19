ABB India’s record order inflow in the September quarter underscores strong demand across key segments. Order inflow surged 56% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹4,733 crore, its highest-ever quarterly level. For the nine months ended September, order inflow grew 43% to ₹13,376 crore, surpassing the orders secured in the whole of 2025. The company follows a January-December financial year, making the September quarter its third quarter (Q3CY26).
ABB India’s record order inflow in the September quarter underscores strong demand across key segments. Order inflow surged 56% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹4,733 crore, its highest-ever quarterly level. For the nine months ended September, order inflow grew 43% to ₹13,376 crore, surpassing the orders secured in the whole of 2025. The company follows a January-December financial year, making the September quarter its third quarter (Q3CY26).
Yet, investors have been less enthused, with the stock down about 2% since the Q3CY26 results. The concern is margin pressure. While revenue grew a healthy 19% to ₹3,738 crore, Ebitda rose slower, at nearly 14% to ₹552 crore. Higher commodity costs, rupee depreciation and an adverse revenue mix drove a 141-basis-point (bps) y-o-y decline in gross margin. The figures exclude the contribution of the robotics division, which ABB divested in March.
Better operating leverage, however, limited the fall in Ebitda margin to 75 bps. Price increases implemented over the past few quarters also helped, lifting Ebitda margin by 220 bps sequentially. Even so, the 9MCY26 margin of 13.5% remains well below the 15.8% recorded in CY25.
“CY24 was the apex point for profitability, with a record Ebitda margin of 18.9%. And, ever since, QCO compliance costs, commodity inflation, higher logistics cost and INR depreciation have pulled the margin down,” said a report by ICICI Securities.
While higher scale and calibrated price hikes are partly offsetting these pressures, the brokerage believes a meaningful margin recovery may require external factors to turn favourable. ICICI estimates ABB’s Ebitda margin to reach 16.5% by CY28, with Ebitda growing at a compound annual growth rate of 14% over CY25-28.
Strong but uneven demand
Demand outlook, meanwhile, remains robust. ABB’s order book expanded 36% y-o-y to ₹12,900 crore. Product offerings, which accounted for 83% of Q3CY26 revenue, are typically delivered within weeks. Projects, which contributed 7%, have delivery timelines of 12-18 months, while the remaining 10% came from services, which are generally delivered immediately.
However, demand momentum varies significantly across segments. Electrification order inflow jumped 117% in Q3 to ₹2,780 crore, while revenue grew 40%, reflecting strong demand traction. The segment contributed 51% of ABB’s total Q3 revenue and caters to areas such as data centres and renewables. Its Ebit (earnings before interest and taxes) margin of 18% is also significantly higher than the 13-14% margins of the other two segments, motion and automation.
The motion segment, which offers electric motors and related solutions, recorded 15% growth in order inflow. Automation, by contrast, saw a tepid 4% increase, reflecting the absence of a meaningful pickup in industrial capital expenditure. The segment provides instrumentation and electrical solutions to industries including oil and gas, power, water, specialty chemicals, metals and minerals, mining, and cement.
On its Q3 earnings call, the management indicated that despite muted order growth, the automation pipeline remains strong. However, automation revenue declined 16%, while its Ebit margin fell by more than 300 bps.
“We continue to remain concerned on broader industrial capex remaining subdued and keeping a cap on medium-term earnings growth recovery for ABB,” said Jefferies India.
To be sure, ABB shares have gained about 32% so far in 2026, with the strong demand outlook offsetting concerns over margins. But at 73 times 12-month forward earnings, according to Bloomberg, valuations appear steep. Investors will be watching the pace of margin recovery for further cues, while any slowdown in order inflow could weigh on sentiment.