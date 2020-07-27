ABB India’s Q2 shows covid-19 stress as order inflows taper

The industrial space endured a tough spell during the June quarter, and ABB Ltd is no exception. But while the firm reported lower revenue growth sequentially, sharp cost control measures kept up the bottom line against expectations of a loss in Q2. But that still did not keep the stock from getting hit, and it fell about 2% on Monday.

With ABB’s factories becoming operational somewhere in May, the firm was able to recover some operations and revenues. That did aid the company in reporting a lower fall of about 43% in year on year revenues in Q1. Some analysts had pencilled in a sharper drop this quarter. The ramp-up of operations is being done as per the supply chain.

ABB follows a January-December accounting year.

A key to note is that the product business run-rate has improved, but some of the lost days will not be recovered. Even so, cost control measures including salary adjustments, savings on travel, lower advertisement and consumable costs, has had positive impact on the operating performance despite higher fixed costs.

So, its no surprise that ABB’s margins were able to get the tailwind of costs cutting. The margin beat was even ahead of analysts estimates who were largely expecting a negative operating profit. Against that backdrop, the Ebitda margin of 2% is quite encouraging.

But the impact of the pandemic is still being felt in order inflows. The firm’s order inflows remained low in the first quarter as clients postponed orders. As a result, order book remained flat during the quarter at ₹4700 crore.

Still, some additional business could flow in from its parent, which is targeting an increase in its operating margins. “ABB parent’s target should eventually flow through for ABB India, which also reported 7% margins in CY19," said Jefferies India in a note to clients.

ABB’s industrial automation business could be a growth opportunity, say analysts. With electronics manufacturing expected to increase in India, the automation segment could see some increased order flows in the coming quarters. Further, remote monitoring of plants is likely to increase given pandemic.

But some of this growth may play out in the longer run. For now, covid-19 has meant that business growth is still slow, and third-quarter is also likely to see muted performance. Exports are also expected to remain weak in the coming quarters as pandemic roils the global economy. “Production capacities available in China and weak market environment may defer new business opportunities for ABB India in exports," said Kotak Institutional Equities in a client note.

Earnings could slip in FY21 on account of the pandemic, but is expected to recover in FY22. As industrial growth globally is expected to remain weak, that makes ABB’s current valuations of about 52 times 12-month trailing earnings look quite stiff. That could weigh on the stock.

