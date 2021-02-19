ABB India’s rising valuations defy slow order intake

MUMBAI: Shares of capital goods company ABB India Ltd have risen about 70% since October-end, or what is known as a reopening rally. While some of the stocks that participated in the rally have seen an improvement in revenues/orders, in ABB’s case, sluggishness in order inflows continues.

The company's order inflows fell 8% on year-on-year in the December quarter, with order book flat at Rs4,114 crore at the end of the fourth quarter of claendar year 2020 (Q4CY20). ABB India follows a January-December accounting year.

Also Read | Turnout modest for second covid shot

Order activity in the company’s core segments of cement, steel and construction remains muted. Although segments like data centres, renewables and electronics are witnessing better traction.

Unfortunately, investors in the stock don’t have much to look forward to at least on the order inflows for now. In a post earnings conference call, the ABB management said order inflows are expected to remain soft over next two quarters. However, an uptick is likely in the second half of calendar year 2021. The company expects its core segments to benefit from the higher allocation to the infrastructure sector in the latest Union Budget.

Analysts caution that absence of large order inflows from core sectors point to slower-than-expected recovery.

“With current order book, there is revenue visibility for the next six-nine months as ABB is expected to improve execution at a decent pace across all five factories. We believe order inflows may be volatile over the near term, given the current economic scenario," analysts at domestic brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher Ltd said in a report on 12 February.

On the bright side, ABB’s cash balance rose 40% sequentially to Rs2,200 crore at the end of the December quarter. The company attributed this to faster collections and prudent working capital management. The management intends to use these funds for capacity expansions once covid-related uncertainties are completely out of the way.

Further, cost control and a favourable sales mix led to a sharp recovery in operating margins, which increased 440 basis points to 11.5% in the December quarter. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

"Near term sales and order inflows may continue to disappoint, due to deferment of capex, but cleaning up of legacy low margin orders and pruning of cost base is likely to result in faster improvement in profit margins," analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said in a report on 15 February.

While the Q4 margin beat drove earnings, investors need to watch out for the order book, especially given that the company’s shares are now comfortably above pre-covid highs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via