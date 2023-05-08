ABB India stock at new 52-week high; does this rally have more legs?1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 03:02 PM IST
There are lingering concerns, such as high royalty fees compared to multinational peer sets and the unsustainability of order inflow and operating margin growth
Shares of ABB India Ltd hit a new 52-week high of ₹3,789.60 on the National Stock Exchange on Monday after it reported robust March quarter (Q1CY23) earnings. ABB India follows a January to December financial year. Adjusted net profit at ₹245.2 crore surpassed consensus estimates. Revenue rose 22.5% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1CY23, driven by improved execution and favourable product mix.
