ABB India stock at new 52-week high; does this rally have more legs?

“While we appreciate ABB’s short-cycle business model leading to a faster conversion of order book to earnings, we believe the CMP factors in the bull case of 14–15% order inflow with 11–12% margins. We expect limited upside despite factoring in the above best case given limited triggers," Nuvama Research said in a report dated 5 May. The report also highlighted lingering concerns, such as high royalty fees compared to multinational peer sets and the unsustainability of order inflow and operating margin growth.