Can the strong order inflow lift ABB’s earnings?

Out of the four major segments, process automation and motion, together contributed almost half of ABB’s revenue, and saw 21% and 15% drop in their Ebit (earnings before interest and taxes). Robotics and discrete automation segment Ebit grew by a strong 29%. The segment’s divestment in line with the Swiss parent’s decision may have a limited impact on ABB’s near-term profits, as robotics forms just about 3% of the total Ebit. The divestment is expected to be completed by March.