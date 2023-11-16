ABB may find it hard to keep up margin show in coming quarters
Summary
- Thanks to a more favourable mix of products and revenues, improved utilization levels and price realization, and better priced older orders, operating margin expanded 580 basis points (bps) y-o-y.
ABB India Ltd’s September quarter earnings were better than expected on several counts. Thanks to a more favourable mix of products and revenues, improved utilization levels and price realization, and better priced older orders, operating margin expanded 580 basis points (bps) year-on-year (y-o-y) to a multi-quarter high of 15.8%, while gross margin was up 190 bps at 36.7%. The company follows a January to December financial year.