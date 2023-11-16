ABB may find it hard to keep up margin show in coming quarters

Over the long run, spending on domestic infrastructure along with a pickup in exports is seen benefiting ABB. Overall, investors believe growth over the medium to long term will be driven by robust demand in key sectors like cement, metal and mining, as well as a focus on high-growth areas such as food & beverages, electronics, warehouse, pharma, automotive and water. Moreover, new initiatives in data centres, railways, and renewables are expected to support this growth. ABB’s stock has rallied 58% in 2023 so far, reflecting this optimism, though some have cautioned about valuations being hefty. Based on Prabhudas Lilladher’s CY25 earnings estimates, the stock now trades at 55.9 times.