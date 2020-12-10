ACC, Ambuja Cements’ firm earnings prospects suddenly see some headwinds

While the markets are at new highs, cement stocks have been taking a breather this month. In fact, they have been in the news for the wrong reasons lately, with news of an investigation against alleged anti-competitive behavior. Shares of ACC and Ambuja Cements , LafargeHolcim group companies, have fallen about 7% from their recent highs.

The companies coming out of lockdown had reported strong improvement in operating profits, despite September quarter being seasonally weak one owing to monsoons. With demand improvement being witnessed and cement prices remaining firm, the December quarter performance too may remain good. However, the investigation puts a spanner in the works as this can keep a check on price realizations.

Further, for ACC and Ambuja, the technology & know-how (TKH) agreements with parent LafargeHolcim will come up for renewal post December. All eyes are on any change in the fee (or royalty) to the parent. During the last renewal, the parent company had agreed to a fee of 1% the revenues, after significant opposition to proposed 2% fee. Note that LafargeHolcim group charges this fee at a higher rate in most other countries, and analysts say a rise cannot be ruled out and event remains a big overhang.

CLSA has said that a 1% fee rise could reduce EBITDA/tonne by ₹50/ tonne.

Thus any rise can impact forward earnings outlook. The investor sentiments have been upbeat on Ambuja and ACC, having been seeing significant improvement in operating performance . Their per tonne profits (Ebitda per tonne) of ₹1,111 and ₹918 respectively during September quarter had improved significantly from ₹707 and ₹747 in the year-ago quarter.

The companies not only benefitted from soft fuel costs, but also other cost savings accruing from synergy benefits between the two firms. The clinker sharing and other logistic arrangements between Ambuja and ACC (post-merger) are now showing benefits. Hence at this juncture, the impact on per tonne profits due to higher fee payment may partially take away the synergy benefits.

The silver lining is that demand is firm, and can help offset higher costs.

The growth in cement demand is currently led by North, Central and East India remains favorable to drive volume growth. ICICI Securities channel checks suggest industry demand likely grew in mid-single digit (year-on-year) during October-November and average prices are resilient and broadly trending flat sequentially till date.

However, the continuing cement capacity additions can lead to pressure on prices, particularly, if demand fails to catch pace with expanded capacities. An anti-competition investigation getting added to the mix dulls the outlook further.

