ACC, Ambuja Cements’ firm earnings prospects suddenly see some headwinds

Further, for ACC and Ambuja, the technology & know-how (TKH) agreements with parent LafargeHolcim will come up for renewal post December. All eyes are on any change in the fee (or royalty) to the parent. During the last renewal, the parent company had agreed to a fee of 1% the revenues, after significant opposition to proposed 2% fee. Note that LafargeHolcim group charges this fee at a higher rate in most other countries, and analysts say a rise cannot be ruled out and event remains a big overhang.