ACC, Ambuja merger back in focus following amendments to mines and minerals bill

"These companies then (in 2018) said that they will continue to work together to maximise synergies - which we saw scaling up only in 2020. Outlook on merger isn't clear yet, however, any company intimation regarding any consideration of the same could be re-rating trigger; holding company discount in Ambuja should go away as well," domestic brokerage house Antique Stock Broking Ltd said in a report on 23 March, where it has reviewed the 2020 annual reports of ACC and Ambuja.