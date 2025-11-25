ACC’s muted stock masks deeper questions about its next phase
ACC’s cement capacity increased about 4% while volumes rose 13%, implying that most of the sales growth was led by the master supply agreement between ACC and Ambuja.
ACC Ltd’s stock has declined about 10% over the past year even as shares of many cement companies have gained. The Street is looking past the strong September quarter (Q2FY26) numbers and weighing the medium-term growth prospects, expected largely from how the Adani Group positions ACC.