ACC's stellar performance doesn't signal demand revival for cement sector

The Street wasn't expecting fireworks from ACC Ltd September quarter earnings given that it is a seasonally weak quarter. Secondly, the sector is still battling with the after-effects of the pandemic, so analysts were anticipating this pan-India cement maker's volumes to fall further in the September quarter.

In this context, ACC's mere 1% year-on-year (y-o-y) volumes growth is welcomed with open arms. Volumes grew to 6.49 million tonnes, up 35% on a sequential basis aided by rural and retail demand. Shares of the company surged more than 3% in the opening trade to Rs1612.95 on the NSE on Tuesday.

ACC's performance on realisations and operating costs were also surprising.

ACC's realisations declined by a percent sequentially but improved on a year-on-year basis. Analysts attribute this to an increase in sale of premium products; higher exposure to North and Central regions aided realisations. Dealers channel checks showed that cement prices in these markets saw comparatively lower price fall.

On a per tonne basis, ACC's operating cost declined by 4% y-o-y. Items such as freight, power & fuel and other expenses fell on an annual basis. Increased usage of alternate fuels and improved efficiency aided the fall in power & fuel cost. It should be noted that network optimisation under its Master Supply Agreement with Ambuja Cements Ltd has partly aided freight cost.

While ACC has managed to put up a decent show, analysts say it remains to be seen if the improvement in volume growth sustains. They say, it is too early to conclude that demand revival is finally happening for the sector. Given the spree of capacity additions seen in the recent past, to match the supply, industry's cement demand has a lot more ground to cover. Further, cement companies are poised to be hit by cost inflation from the March quarter onward. So, benefits from cost savings may wane.

Meanwhile, at a one-year forward EV/Ebitda of around 9 times the ACC stock trades at a steep discount to peers Ultratech Cement Ltd and Shree Cements Ltd. EV is enterprise value. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. Analysts expect this valuation discount to start narrowing if the company's earnings performance on volumes and cost fronts sustains.

