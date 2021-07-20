Cement major ACC Ltd kicked off the June quarter earnings season with stellar operating performance. The fact that realisations would be strong was already being factored in by the street as cement prices remained firm despite weak demand.

ACC's Ebitda of ₹875 crore in the June quarter was much ahead of Bloomberg's consensus estimate of ₹720 crore. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Ebitda per tonne rose by nearly 19% sequentially to ₹1,279. According to analysts, this is the highest ever Ebitda/tonne reported by the company.

Average realisation per tonne rose around 7.5% on a sequential basis to ₹5,260 beating expectations of around 5% growth. The out-performance on the realisations front was aided by high cement prices in the company's key markets of North and Central India, higher sales of premium products and lower discounts.

Reacting to the earnings, shares of the company rose around 6% on the NSE in Tuesday's opening trade to touch a new 52-week high of ₹2,270.

Another positive factor was the company's better handle on rising operating costs. Favourable fuel mix, efficient logistics, and various cost efficiency measures under project Parvat across cost levers helped contain a steep increase in operating costs.

As for sales volume, it grew by 43% year-on-year (y-o-y) basis to 6.84 million tonnes, however as expected, it fell around 14% sequentially. The sharp uptick in y-o-y volumes growth is due to a low base.

Nonetheless, its strong earnings performance in a seasonally weak quarter bodes well for its valuations. The ACC stock is trading at a one-year forward EV/Ebitda of around 10 times. EV stands for enterprise value. Peers Ultratech Cement Ltd and Shree Cements are trading at a valuation multiple of 13 times and 16 times, respectively, shows the Bloomberg data.

"ACC's valuation gap versus peers has widened by around 25% in last three-four months, and Q2 beat should help close some of the gap," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

